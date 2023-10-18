Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,356 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,486 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $15,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth $30,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 144.8% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth $41,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $227.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.29.

VMC opened at $214.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $213.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.00. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $148.51 and a 1 year high of $229.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.80.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.68%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

