Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 108,759 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 557,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 108,759 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $18,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 35,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 101,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth $25,029,697,000. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 144,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth $287,000. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $35.90 on Wednesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $36.22. The stock has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.39 and a 200 day moving average of $32.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Williams Companies’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.17.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

