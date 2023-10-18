Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 1,815 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $16,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 24.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 12,299 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total value of $3,297,361.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,180,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 30,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $8,264,487.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total value of $3,297,361.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at $3,180,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,819 shares of company stock valued at $27,054,755 over the last ninety days. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:STZ opened at $237.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $254.87 and its 200-day moving average is $246.72. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.12 and a 1-year high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $293.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.76.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

