Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 2,112 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $15,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 7.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,621 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 15.0% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,161 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.8% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,005 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 47.0% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 760 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,653,645 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $521,813,000 after acquiring an additional 37,866 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $2,318,285.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,978,974.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total transaction of $3,153,095.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 67,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,146,520.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $2,318,285.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,978,974.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,948 shares of company stock worth $10,643,727. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $118.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.25. The firm has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.14 and a 1 year high of $122.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.16. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 28.39%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

