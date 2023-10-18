Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 24,988 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,988 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.23% of STAG Industrial worth $14,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 45.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $114,817.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,290.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $114,817.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,290.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $1,094,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,499.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

STAG Industrial Stock Down 0.9 %

STAG opened at $34.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.00. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.62 and a 1-year high of $38.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 134.86%.

About STAG Industrial

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

