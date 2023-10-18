Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 3,353 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,353 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $16,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADM. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $126,294.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,221.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $75.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.61 and its 200 day moving average is $77.93. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $69.92 and a 1 year high of $98.28.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $25.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.82 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 24.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

