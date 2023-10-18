Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,675 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 3,961 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $16,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,662 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 421 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 77,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $17,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 413 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILMN stock opened at $131.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.25. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.04 and a fifty-two week high of $248.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of -4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.16.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 93.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ILMN shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.47.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total transaction of $83,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,604,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

