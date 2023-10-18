AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $34.97

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.97 and last traded at $35.17, with a volume of 106069 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on AtriCure in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on AtriCure from $56.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

AtriCure Trading Down 1.3 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical device company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.15. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $100.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. AtriCure’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AtriCure

In other AtriCure news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 3,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $195,076.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,828,992.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AtriCure

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in AtriCure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 34.6% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,030 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AtriCure in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in AtriCure during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in AtriCure by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,444 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

