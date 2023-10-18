AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,377 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its stake in AT&T by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 380,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 14,852 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in AT&T by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 73,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 15,153 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 66,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Essex LLC now owns 56,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 70,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:T traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.46. The company had a trading volume of 8,365,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,426,262. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $103.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.63.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is -90.98%.

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

