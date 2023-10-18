AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60,432 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of AT&T by 102,614.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 823,706,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,138,120,000 after purchasing an additional 822,904,620 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 523,127,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,070,214,000 after buying an additional 1,985,371 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,304,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,530,602,000 after buying an additional 1,567,008 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 196,653,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,785,581,000 after buying an additional 1,337,195 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,387,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,581,839,000 after purchasing an additional 530,478 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

AT&T Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE T traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.44. 8,125,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,426,262. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.75. The company has a market cap of $103.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.63.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -90.98%.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.