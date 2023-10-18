Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 41,042 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1,825.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 41,042 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% in the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,368,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,879,836. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.20. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $167.46 and a twelve month high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

