Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2,727.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,742 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $8,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 165,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,273,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.80. 197,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,035. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.40 and a fifty-two week high of $252.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $241.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

