Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $68.65 Million Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 621,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 9.3% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned 0.34% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $68,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 267.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $110.30. 553,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,192,141. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.73 and a fifty-two week high of $110.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.25 and its 200-day moving average is $110.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.4649 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $5.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

