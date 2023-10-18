Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 337,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,443 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $17,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,434,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,537,104. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $42.75 and a 1-year high of $54.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.83.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.