Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 2,082 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.1% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $7,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWP. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.7% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 105.5% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 198.0% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWP traded down $1.04 on Wednesday, reaching $91.60. The company had a trading volume of 136,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,819. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.11 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.21.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

