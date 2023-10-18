Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock Holdings Boosted by Tobam

Tobam boosted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 734 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 7.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,668 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the software company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,067,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $222,232,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 0.6% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,027 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 24.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,498 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $4,952,364.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,327 shares in the company, valued at $22,040,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $4,952,364.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,327 shares in the company, valued at $22,040,661.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $65,251.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,472 shares in the company, valued at $944,352.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,917 shares of company stock worth $6,603,753 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADSK stock opened at $213.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.54. The company has a market cap of $45.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.97, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.61 and a 12-month high of $233.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC started coverage on Autodesk in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.11.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

