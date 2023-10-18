Avaii Wealth Management LLC Invests $227,000 in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3,128.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,374,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,338 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 99,896.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,028,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $954,803,000 after buying an additional 2,026,898 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $717,932,000 after buying an additional 852,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,535,000 after buying an additional 465,616 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,146,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $540.78.

Shares of ULTA opened at $383.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.33. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $373.80 and a 52 week high of $556.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $413.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $456.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 63.51% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

