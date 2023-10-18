Avaii Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 12,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 46,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $86.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.04. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

