Avaii Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 98,482.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,569,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,241,035,000 after buying an additional 95,472,622 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 98,432.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,734,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727,830 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,500,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,189,000 after purchasing an additional 122,094 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 63.1% in the first quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,510,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,873,000 after purchasing an additional 584,502 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,441,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,046,000 after purchasing an additional 47,631 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock opened at $50.85 on Wednesday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $88.40 and a 12 month high of $104.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.16.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

