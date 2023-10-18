Avaii Wealth Management LLC Sells 20,718 Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report) by 60.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,718 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SQQQ. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $73,601,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 3,641.8% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 730,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,446,000 after purchasing an additional 710,923 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,236,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $8,587,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $8,475,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SQQQ opened at $18.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.86. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $63.57.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Announces Dividend

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $0.324 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

