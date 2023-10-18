Avaii Wealth Management LLC Sells 27,818 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,818 shares during the quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTIP. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,485,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,125,000 after buying an additional 260,851 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,863,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,593,000 after buying an additional 145,634 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,340,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,547,000 after buying an additional 51,148 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,143,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,503,000 after buying an additional 91,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,109,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,513,000 after buying an additional 495,346 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $46.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.41. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.53 and a 12-month high of $48.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3419 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

