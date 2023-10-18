AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Short Interest Update

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the September 15th total of 5,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 709,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

AvePoint Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:AVPT opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. AvePoint has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $7.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.90.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). AvePoint had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. AvePoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AvePoint will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVPT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on AvePoint from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Insider Transactions at AvePoint

In other news, major shareholder Sixth Street Partners Manageme sold 16,666,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $99,999,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,885,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,314,836. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Sixth Street Partners Manageme sold 16,666,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $99,999,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,885,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,314,836. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 4,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $28,308.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,424,946 shares in the company, valued at $9,974,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,675,113 shares of company stock valued at $100,059,191. Corporate insiders own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvePoint

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Unique Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AvePoint in the third quarter valued at $123,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AvePoint by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 29,640 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvePoint by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 380,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 48,208 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AvePoint by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 157,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 80,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of AvePoint by 145.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 41,972 shares in the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native software platform solutions. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others.

