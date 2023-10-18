Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Short Interest Down 8.5% in September

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the September 15th total of 51,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DG Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aware by 1.4% in the second quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 896,676 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,751 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aware by 60.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 29,705 shares in the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Aware in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in Aware in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Aware by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 15,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

Aware Price Performance

AWRE opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. Aware has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average of $1.58.

About Aware

Aware ( NASDAQ:AWRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Aware had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 million for the quarter.

Aware, Inc, a authentication company, provides biometrics software products and solutions for government agencies and commercial entities in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers biometric software solution, which includes Knomi, a mobile biometric framework which provides multiple biometric modality options; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication; AFIX suite used for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; and AFIX Tracker for fingerprint, palmprint, and latent print identification.

