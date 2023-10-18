AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Sold by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,592 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 10,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 36,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AXS opened at $59.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.05. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $48.67 and a 12-month high of $63.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.81.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.46. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AXS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on AXIS Capital from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America raised AXIS Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on AXIS Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AXIS Capital in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

In related news, Director Henry B. Smith sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,905. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

