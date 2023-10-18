Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Short Interest Update

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,470,000 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the September 15th total of 8,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 715,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.40.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

In other news, Director Mark Coleman sold 11,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $828,293.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,043.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 24.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.3% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 43.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 12,104 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 95,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $19,509,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $898,000. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $66.01 on Wednesday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $38.87 and a 12-month high of $91.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.44.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.24. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 101.07% and a negative return on equity of 92.39%. The firm had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.19 million. On average, research analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Featured Stories

