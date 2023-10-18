Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Gap Down to $8.01

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.01, but opened at $7.78. Azul shares last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 165,710 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on AZUL. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.90 to $18.30 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Azul from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Barclays upgraded Azul from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Azul in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.30 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Azul has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

Azul Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.39.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $862.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.32 million. As a group, analysts expect that Azul S.A. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azul

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Azul by 721.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Azul by 930.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Azul during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Azul by 697.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Azul by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 158 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 177 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 194 aircraft.

Featured Articles

