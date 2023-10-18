B. Riley Financial, Inc. (RILYP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 on October 31st

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.4297 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th.

B. Riley Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

RILYP stock opened at $20.08 on Wednesday. B. Riley Financial has a 1 year low of $14.18 and a 1 year high of $24.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.99.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

