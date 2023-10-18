B. Riley Financial, Inc. (RILYP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 on October 31st

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.4297 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th.
B. Riley Financial Trading Up 0.3 %
RILYP stock opened at $20.08 on Wednesday. B. Riley Financial has a 1 year low of $14.18 and a 1 year high of $24.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.99.
