B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Stock Price Up 3%

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO)’s share price traded up 3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.39 and last traded at $3.39. 1,910,838 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 8,368,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.

A number of research firms recently commented on BTG. StockNews.com downgraded B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.25 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.42.

B2Gold Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.97.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $470.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.73 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 1,210.4% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 189,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 175,259 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in B2Gold by 218.9% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 132,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 91,093 shares during the period. Sun Valley Gold LLC increased its stake in B2Gold by 32.0% in the first quarter. Sun Valley Gold LLC now owns 4,269,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,800 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in B2Gold by 48.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,159,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in B2Gold by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,914,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

