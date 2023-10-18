Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCL) Shares Gap Down to $3.22

Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.22, but opened at $3.05. Banco Itaú Chile shares last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 255 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Banco Itaú Chile in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Banco Itaú Chile Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.45.

Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $457.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.67 million. Banco Itaú Chile had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.28%. As a group, analysts predict that Banco Itaú Chile will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Banco Itaú Chile

Banco Itaú Chile provides banking services in Chile and Colombia. It provides wholesale and corporate banking; real estate and construction; and retail, private, companies, and personal banking services, as well as treasury and other financial services. The company offers checking accounts, and debit and credit card; credit line, consumer credit installments, mortgage credit, and universal consumer and university credit; and leasing and company credits including short term, fixed long term, and structured credit, as well as factoring, foreign trade exports, such as financing line agreement, import payment order, collection, and letter of credit, financing cash operation services.

