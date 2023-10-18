Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Short Interest Update

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the September 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 244,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAND. Barclays increased their price target on Bandwidth from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Bandwidth from $142.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Bandwidth from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Bandwidth from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Bandwidth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bandwidth
Bandwidth Stock Performance
Shares of BAND stock opened at $11.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.95. Bandwidth has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.
Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $145.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.65 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Bandwidth will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.
About Bandwidth
Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.
See Also
