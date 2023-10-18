Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 11.97%.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN:BHB opened at $24.35 on Wednesday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 52 week low of $19.55 and a 52 week high of $33.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $369.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.83.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.44%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 65.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 196.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. 53.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

