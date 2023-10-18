Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 11.97%.
Bar Harbor Bankshares Stock Up 1.2 %
NYSEAMERICAN:BHB opened at $24.35 on Wednesday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 52 week low of $19.55 and a 52 week high of $33.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $369.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.83.
Bar Harbor Bankshares Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.44%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
View Our Latest Research Report on BHB
About Bar Harbor Bankshares
Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bar Harbor Bankshares
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- 5 Reasons Texas Instruments is a Buy-and-Hold-Forever Stock
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Is the Ozempic-Driven DexCom Selloff Overdone?
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Will New AI Chip Restrictions Threaten Nvidia Stock Performance?
Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.