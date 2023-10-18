Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ BBGI opened at $0.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96. Beasley Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $63.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.65 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 15.29% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Beasley Broadcast Group will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Beasley Broadcast Group

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 20.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 73,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 12,580 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 238,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

