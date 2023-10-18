Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ BBGI opened at $0.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96. Beasley Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $63.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.65 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 15.29% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Beasley Broadcast Group will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Beasley Broadcast Group
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.
