Bellevue Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,141 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 2.4% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390,278 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,328,844,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 218,503.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,563,232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,918,373,000 after buying an additional 3,561,602 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after buying an additional 1,315,174 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $245,698,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total transaction of $1,131,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,914,008.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total value of $1,131,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,914,008.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,033,723. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $574.61. The company had a trading volume of 130,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,302. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $556.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $532.02. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $576.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Argus raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $619.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.25.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

