Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) Increases Dividend to GBX 95 Per Share

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 95 ($1.16) per share on Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Bellway’s previous dividend of $45.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Bellway Stock Down 4.2 %

LON:BWY opened at GBX 2,140 ($26.14) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 5.55. The company has a market capitalization of £2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,241.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.43. Bellway has a one year low of GBX 1,728 ($21.11) and a one year high of GBX 2,570 ($31.39). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,167.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,207.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BWY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Bellway from GBX 2,780 ($33.96) to GBX 2,680 ($32.73) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,780 ($33.96) to GBX 2,200 ($26.87) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,586.89 ($31.60).

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

