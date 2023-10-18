Benchmark Trims Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Target Price to $93.00

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CHK. Bank of America boosted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

CHK stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.94. 549,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,585,946. Chesapeake Energy has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $107.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.79.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.75% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Chesapeake Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHK. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 6.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Energy

(Get Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.