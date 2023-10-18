Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Sold by Polaris Capital Management LLC

Polaris Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 865,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Berry Global Group accounts for approximately 2.1% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Berry Global Group worth $55,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BERY. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at about $387,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 104,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 49,392 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 72,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 23.6% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of BERY traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.37. The stock had a trading volume of 101,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,792. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.22 and a fifty-two week high of $68.01.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.07). Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.87%.

Insider Activity at Berry Global Group

In other Berry Global Group news, President William J. Norman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $598,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Berry Global Group news, President William J. Norman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $598,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason K. Greene sold 520 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $35,365.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BERY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.92.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

