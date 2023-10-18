Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Shares Gap Up to $725.00

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $725.00, but opened at $751.40. Biglari shares last traded at $751.40, with a volume of 101 shares trading hands.

Biglari Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $873.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $918.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.58.

Get Biglari alerts:

Biglari (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $93.54 million for the quarter.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.