BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Short Interest Down 6.8% in September

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the September 15th total of 4,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 230,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BCAB opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.89. BioAtla has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $11.73.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.13). As a group, analysts anticipate that BioAtla will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in BioAtla during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in BioAtla by 26.4% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 715,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 149,544 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in BioAtla during the second quarter valued at $27,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in BioAtla during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioAtla in the second quarter worth about $688,000. 71.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BCAB. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of BioAtla in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BioAtla from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of BioAtla in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioAtla has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

