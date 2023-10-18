BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Trading Up 2%

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.99 and last traded at $5.98. 127,217 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,795,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BCRX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BCRX

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.93 and its 200-day moving average is $7.49.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $81.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.42 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.