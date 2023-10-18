Bitfarms (TSE:BITF) Shares Down 4.8%

Shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Free Report) were down 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.38 and last traded at C$1.38. Approximately 163,504 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,549,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.45.

The stock has a market cap of C$381.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.73.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

