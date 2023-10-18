BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Short Interest Up 12.9% in September

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the September 15th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 3.9% in the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 9.5% in the first quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 4.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 7.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. 31.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $15.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.94.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.127 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

