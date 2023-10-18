BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 322,194 Shares

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 322,194 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.79 per share, for a total transaction of $4,765,249.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,688,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,825,177.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 42,885 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.72 per share, for a total transaction of $631,267.20.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 77,970 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.85 per share, with a total value of $1,157,854.50.

On Monday, October 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 30,730 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.81 per share, for a total transaction of $455,111.30.

On Friday, October 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 145,133 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.72 per share, with a total value of $2,136,357.76.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 194,681 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $2,830,661.74.

On Monday, October 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 88,457 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.81 per share, with a total value of $1,310,048.17.

On Friday, September 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 133,755 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,988,936.85.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 442,590 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.60 per share, with a total value of $6,461,814.00.

On Monday, September 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 74,372 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $1,099,218.16.

On Friday, September 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 600 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.68 per share, for a total transaction of $8,808.00.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

ECAT stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $14.47. 87,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,209. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.38. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $16.10.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 47.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 4.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 45,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 40,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

