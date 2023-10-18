BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund (NYSE:MQY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.13

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.13 and last traded at $10.14, with a volume of 43719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.19.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Stock Down 1.0 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average of $11.30.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Dollar Tree Won’t Be Trading At a Discount For Much Longer
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- ASML Holding is a Great Buy but at a Cheaper Price
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Oversold and Overextended, Abbott Laboratories is a Great Buy
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.