BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund (NYSE:MQY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.13

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.13 and last traded at $10.14, with a volume of 43719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.19.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average of $11.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,795,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 21.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

