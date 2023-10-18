Block (NYSE:SQ) Given New $60.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $85.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SQ. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Block from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Block from $92.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on Block from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Block in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.82.

Block Trading Up 2.5 %

SQ stock opened at $45.90 on Wednesday. Block has a 1-year low of $40.77 and a 1-year high of $89.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.76 and its 200-day moving average is $60.72. The firm has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.32 and a beta of 2.37.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Block will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $35,532.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,981 shares in the company, valued at $4,122,696.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,998 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $176,551.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 226,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,012,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $35,532.21. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,122,696.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,891 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,534 in the last ninety days. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Decatur Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Block by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Block during the second quarter worth $228,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Block by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 6,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Block during the 2nd quarter worth about $516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

