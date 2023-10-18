Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Raymond James from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.88% from the stock’s previous close.

BLMN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $23.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.63. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $19.97 and a 1-year high of $28.67.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 86.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,152,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $332,436,000 after buying an additional 1,747,152 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,842,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $180,417,000 after acquiring an additional 291,981 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,626,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552,591 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,811,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,502,000 after acquiring an additional 22,694 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,404,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,553,000 after purchasing an additional 411,805 shares during the last quarter.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

