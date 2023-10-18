Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Short Interest Update

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the September 15th total of 3,920,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 776,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $60.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.27. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $51.36 and a twelve month high of $73.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $916.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.26%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BYD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Boyd Gaming from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boyd Gaming

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $49,994.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,500.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $49,994.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,500.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 16,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $1,146,623.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,000.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,681 shares of company stock valued at $11,379,921 in the last ninety days. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boyd Gaming

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 9.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after buying an additional 14,078 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,586,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

