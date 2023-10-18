BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 18,161 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 46,725 shares.The stock last traded at $5.67 and had previously closed at $5.76.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LND shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $127.61 million for the quarter. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 19.94%.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LND. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Sentinus LLC bought a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period.
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other.
