Brighton Jones LLC Acquires 2,532 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 120,385,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,500,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,877 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,746,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,564,588,000 after acquiring an additional 929,727 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,410,000 after acquiring an additional 26,267,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,079,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,700,000 after acquiring an additional 304,269 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of WFC traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.83. The company had a trading volume of 613,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,745,766. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $48.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.56. The company has a market capitalization of $153.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 30.24%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.