Brighton Jones LLC Buys 1,083 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after purchasing an additional 205,245,648 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,681,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,997 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 362.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,427,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,418,000 after acquiring an additional 10,520,573 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,477,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,395,000 after purchasing an additional 24,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,571,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,035,000 after purchasing an additional 151,148 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.16. 31,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,910. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.47. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $173.43 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The firm has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

