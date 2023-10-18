Brighton Jones LLC Grows Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 229.2% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $5,490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,590,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,799,270. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on TMO. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.13.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

TMO stock opened at $478.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $184.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $470.61 and a 12-month high of $609.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $519.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $532.81.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.36 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

